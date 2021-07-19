A man was fatally shot Monday morning outside of a McDonald's in midtown Fort Collins, police said.
Police said the shooting happened about 10:40 a.m. outside of the McDonald’s at 2401 S. College Ave., about a mile from the Colorado State University campus.
Officers responded to the area on reports of gunshots and found a man dead outside, police said.
As of 11:30 a.m., police said the investigation is being classified as a suspicious death. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and no suspect information is available.
Update regarding the investigation taking place in the 2400 Block of South College Ave. The investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available pic.twitter.com/RBVGrFXTrL— Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 19, 2021
The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available, police said.
One lane of southbound South College Avenue was closed as officers processed the scene. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information should contact the Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 or stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.