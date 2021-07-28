A large police presence formed in downtown Denver Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire near the Alfred A. Arraj United States Courthouse.

Information about the suspect has not been released.

Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 20th and Champa streets around 1 p.m., department spokeswoman Christine Downs said.

"It appears to be an exchange between two parties. A pedestrian and one or two people inside a vehicle," Downs said.

No one was hurt during the incident, authorities said. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.