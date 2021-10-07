A small, single-engine plane crashed Thursday morning after taking off from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

The Loveland Police Department said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at Byrd Drive and Crossroads Boulevard, less than a mile from the airport.

Two people, a pilot and passenger, were onboard at the time of the crash. The passenger is unhurt but the pilot was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with moderate injuries, police said.

Airport officials said the private Piper Comanche plane lost power immediately after takeoff.

As the plane was going down, it knocked over a light pole and ripped off the plane’s pilot-side wing, which landed in the road. No pedestrians or drivers were injured , police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Byrd Drive is closed near the intersection as officials investigate and work to clear debris. Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice, the city of Loveland said in a statement.

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport remains open without delays, airport officials said.