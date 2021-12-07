A skier died after colliding into a tree at Eldora Mountain on Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were notified about the crash around 10:30 a.m. They found an unconscious 60-year-old man lying on the ground in the trees along the "Hot Dog Alley" ski run.

Ski patrol administered first aid and CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at 11 a.m.

Authorities have identified the victim, who lived in the Nederland area, but aren't releasing his name until relatives are notified.

He appeared to be alone at the time of the crash and there is no evidence of suspicious circumstances.

The man is the second skier to die at Eldora in the past week. Ronald LeMaster, 72, died Nov. 30 after colliding with a snowboarder.