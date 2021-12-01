A crash between a skier and a snowboarder on Eldora Mountain led to the skier’s death Tuesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said the fatal collision happened at around 11 a.m. on the intermediate level Windmill run of the Eldora Ski Area. The skier was found by patrols unconscious and not breathing.

The patrols performed CPR and other recitative efforts, but the skier was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:43 a.m., deputies said. The skier was a 72-year-old man from Boulder.

The snowboarder, a man from Wellington, stayed at the scene and was interviewed by deputies and detectives from the sheriff’s office. He was also treated for injuries suffered during the collision.

No criminal charges have been filed against the snowboarder as of Wednesday morning, deputies said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Deputies have not released any details about what led up to the crash.

The skier’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.