Of the priorities Jason Schaefer balanced in his life such as work, softball, video games and his family, none were more important than his five-year-old son, Chase.

Chase insisted on having his door slightly cracked at night for comfort. A beam from his nightlight fell directly onto his 33-year-old father's face and he lost hours of sleep because of it.

"He was so irritated about how he could never sleep, but Chase would sleep like a baby through the night," said Trey Smith, Schaefer's friend, coworker and softball teammate. "And that's all he cared about."

Schaefer was fatally shot on Wednesday while working his daily route across southwest Longmont near Heatherhill Circle and Renaissance Drive in what authorities have described as an "act of domestic violence."

Despite the lack of sleep, Schaefer greeted coworkers with a morning smile at his Postal Service office in Longmont. They were his family, too.

Fellow postal worker Ben Wingstrom remembered Schaefer's cheerful voice echoing through the quiet facility.

"I wouldn't even turn on my light, and he'd know I was here," Wingstrom said. "The first thing I'd hear every day was, 'Good morning buddy, how was your night?'"

Schaefer's work area, adjacent to Wingstrom's, was dark and quiet Friday, Wingstrom said.

Police arrested Devan Schreiner, 26, the mother of Chase, and Schaefer's former co-worker at the Longmont post office. She was held without bail at the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Records show the since 2016 the two were embroiled in court cases over child custody and domestic relations. On Monday, Schaefer filed paperwork to modify parenting time, according to online court records.

Police haven't said whether Schreiner received the court documents before the shooting.

Police said an incident at the post office between Schreiner and Schaefer two weeks before the shooting resulted in Schreiner's termination. She was working as a mail carrier for the Loveland branch at the time of the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

Schaefer, born on July 1, 1988, grew up in Connecticut. He began working for the postal service with his mother and stepfather in 2011. Three years later, he transferred to the Longmont branch to pursue dreams of hiking in the Rocky Mountains, said Spencer Cooper, another coworker and softball teammate.

"I don't think he ever really got the chance to (hike) because he worked too many hours and was always busy," Cooper said.

A member of Schaefer's family declined to comment.

Cooper and Schaefer became friends in 2015 when Cooper was hired at the Longmont facility.

"Right off the bat, he came out to help me, and he was just a genuinely nice guy," Cooper said. "When you work at the post office, you spend a lot of hours together. And, because of that, we became closer and closer."

Cooper said Schaefer, a first-time parent, expressed fear and anxiety after Chase's birth. But that was balanced by his excitement of raising a son, he said.

Over the years, Schaefer's friendship with his coworkers blossomed into a family-like relationship, Cooper said.

"We're all his family because he came over from Connecticut all by himself, so we all got to know Chase growing up," Cooper said.

Schaefer bonded with his son through video games such as Final Fantasy, watching movies like Paw Patrol or bringing him to watch softball games each Friday night.

Wingstrom asked Schaefer to play on the softball team, but didn't have high expectations, he said.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I didn't think he was going to be very good," Wingstrom said. "I thought he was kind of a computer nerd and thought he wouldn't be good at sports. But in the first game he played, he hit a home run."

In the same game, their team was up by so many runs, Schaefer decided to try and hit from the left side of the batter's box, despite being a righty.

He still got a hit, Wingstrom said.

The surprising debut on the softball diamond drove Wingstrom and Schaefer to start a co-ed team of post office employees, now known as "The Sluggers."

Schaefer's leadership and talent showed as team captain and starting shortstop.

"He was fast, he could switch hit, he was an amazing fielder, and he would jump so high, I thought he had springs in his shoes," Wingstrom said.

"The Sluggers" had little experience but won the championship.

Schaefer also competed against his coworkers each day to see who could finish their routes the quickest.

Despite other's best efforts, Schaefer was unmatched, Smith said.

"He was the first guy out and first guy in," Smith said. "There were some times I couldn't even understand how he got his route done so fast."

Colleagues said they grieve for Schaefer and they grieve for Chase.

"He just lost both of his parents, and one will never come back," Wingstrom said. "It's not fair."

"He was a really loving person and really wanted to be liked and be friends with everyone," Cooper said. "There was comfort in that, and everyone knew he was genuine. There wasn't a single person that I know that didn't like him. He's already very missed."

On Thursday, 47 postal employees honored him with a procession over his daily route in southwestern Longmont.

Coworkers and community members erected a makeshift memorial near the scene of the shooting. On Friday morning, dozens of flowers, a lit candle and signs greeted those in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood.

Another impromptu memorial was held Friday at the Garden Acres Community Park in Longmont where The Sluggers played their final fall season game without their star shortstop.

Schaefer's jersey, a picture of him and Chase, and several posters were behind home plate along with the team's championship trophy. His cleats were placed in the on-deck circle.

"Although he's not here, his spirit's going to be there, and he's going to be playing shortstop," Wingstrom said. "He'll always be with us on the field and at the post office."