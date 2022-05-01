The Poudre Fire Authority extinguished a timber slash pile fire Sunday on North Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins, the agency announced on Twitter. The fire reached a trailer and nearby cottonwood trees.
Final update: The timber pile was pulled apart in stages and cooled in small sections to help ensure all hot spots have been extinguished. Several crews have cleared the scene and Larimer County and a PFA engine and brush truck remain on scene to monitor the pile. pic.twitter.com/DGrikFzsGu— poudrefire (@poudrefire) May 1, 2022
The fire had been put out by 1:30 p.m., the fire department said. Fire crews pulled apart the timber pile and cooled it in small batches to make sure any hot spots were extinguished. Trucks from Larimer County and the fire department stayed at the scene to monitor the timber.
Crews also assessed the tree's structure to make sure it was safe to work around.