Crews from the Poudre Fire Authority work to extinguish a timber pile fire on Sunday, May 1, 2022 on North Taft Hill Road

The Poudre Fire Authority extinguished a timber slash pile fire Sunday on North Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins, the agency announced on Twitter. The fire reached a trailer and nearby cottonwood trees. 

The fire had been put out by 1:30 p.m., the fire department said. Fire crews pulled apart the timber pile and cooled it in small batches to make sure any hot spots were extinguished. Trucks from Larimer County and the fire department stayed at the scene to monitor the timber. 

Crews also assessed the tree's structure to make sure it was safe to work around.

