A wildfire ignited Sunday morning after a small plane crashed in Boulder County.
A small plane crash has sparked a wildfire near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Dr. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the surrounding area, including the towns of Gold Hill and Ward. Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate. https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv pic.twitter.com/H1peYr0aWh— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 17, 2022
The blaze sparked in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive and has prompted officials to issue an evacuation warning for the surrounding area. This includes the towns of Gold Hill and Ward, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
"Take proactive actions and prepare to evacuate," officials said in a Boulder County Alert. "If you need assistance or might need extra time, begin your evacuation now."
It was not immediately known how many people were on the plane or if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.
Lefthand Canyon Drive is closed at Lickskillet Drive to Peak to Peak Hwy. Please avoid the area to give first responders room to work.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.