An instructor pilot and student walked away with minor injures after a small plane crashed in a cornfield in Weld County on Friday morning, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.
The pilot made a "mayday" call around 11 a.m. before the single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield along Weld County Road 41, said Joe Moylan, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
First-responders located the pilot and student and transported them to North Colorado Medical Center with minor injuries. Their current status is unknown, Moylan said.
Neither person has been identified, but police said they are both from Broomfield.
A witness told investigators he saw the plane fly overhead, but "it didn't sound normal and he could see the propeller was not spinning," Moylan said.
Authorities do not know where the flight departed from or where it was headed. Moylan said officials from the Greeley-Weld County Airport had no records of the flight taking off or scheduled to land at there.
An investigation into the crash has been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.