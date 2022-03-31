About this series

The Denver Gazette will publish profiles of all eight medal recipients in advance of Wednesday's award ceremony.

The awards are the work of CiviCO, a nonprofit that identifies and provides training on current affairs to civic-minded leaders with the aim of cultivating long-term guidance for the advancement of the state.

Deemed by organizers as "one of the highest honors bestowed upon citizens and organizations of Colorado for their significant contributions to communities across the state," the medals were first presented in 2015, under then-Gov. John Hickenlooper, but soon attracted the support of former governors, Democrat and Republican.

Recipients embody Colorado values of service, integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation, CiviCO said.

