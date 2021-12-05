9News.jpeg

Smoke from fire burning in Jefferson County visible in Denver metro area. Courtesy of 9News

A wildfire estimated to be 6 acres in size is burning in Jefferson County, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The fire, dubbed the West Ranch Fire, is burning in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley.

The West Metro Fire Rescue announced the fire on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. 

Multiple crews have responded, and are looking for "the best access to the fire," according to West Metro Fire. As of 4:30 p.m., over 30 firefighters and 20 apparatus are working the fire.

No structures are currently threatened. 

