A wildfire estimated to be 6 acres in size is burning in Jefferson County, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
The fire, dubbed the West Ranch Fire, is burning in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley.
The West Metro Fire Rescue announced the fire on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters from four agencies @ICFPD @ElkCreekFire @WestMetroFire @IndianHillsFire Golden Gate are working the #westranchfire— ICFPD (@ICFPD) December 5, 2021
Multiple crews have responded, and are looking for "the best access to the fire," according to West Metro Fire. As of 4:30 p.m., over 30 firefighters and 20 apparatus are working the fire.
No structures are currently threatened.
