A wildfire sparked in Loveland Monday morning had blackened approximately 10 acres as of noon, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.
The fire is burning was the area of Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road, near the base of Milner Mountain and around six miles southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins.
Firefighters are struggling to contain the blaze due to “erratic winds” in the area, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.
LFRA is on scene at a wildfire in the area of Stag Hollow Rd and Glade Rd. There are currently voluntary evacuations for #Masonville and South Horsetooth Res area. The fire is estimated to be 10 acres/0% contained.. Two SEATs are working the fire, contending with erratic winds. pic.twitter.com/e5zny7ua6Y— Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (@LovelandFRA) September 20, 2021
Though temperatures aren’t expected to surpass 70 degrees Monday, the National Weather Service predicted winds of up to 14 mph with 22 mph gusts in the area.
Brush and grass fueled the fire. No buildings or structures had been damaged at risk.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for people in the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir areas, from Glade Road to Rim Rock Valley Lane and from West County Road 38E to Muley Park Road.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Stag Hollow Rd off Glade Rd. Fire officials have issued voluntary evacuations for the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir area. Residents https://t.co/KV2Y932hPU— Larimer OEM (@LarimerOEM) September 20, 2021
Residents and business occupants in these areas were asked to move livestock and pets out of the area and prepare for mandatory evacuations, the sheriff’s office said.
The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said crews are using two single engine airtankers to drop fire retardant over the blaze. The Poudre Fire Authority is also responding to the fire.
To receive updates on evacuation orders related to the fire, residents can text “LCEVAC” to 888777.