A wildfire sparked in Loveland on Monday morning has blackened approximately 17.6 acres as of 5:30 p.m., the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.
The blaze, dubbed the Stag Hollow Fire, is burning the area of Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road, near the base of Milner Mountain and around six miles southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins.
Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
Firefighters reached 25% containment by Monday evening, though crews are struggling to contain growth caused by “erratic winds” in the area, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.
LFRA is on scene at a wildfire in the area of Stag Hollow Rd and Glade Rd. There are currently voluntary evacuations for #Masonville and South Horsetooth Res area. The fire is estimated to be 10 acres/0% contained.. Two SEATs are working the fire, contending with erratic winds. pic.twitter.com/e5zny7ua6Y— Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (@LovelandFRA) September 20, 2021
Though temperatures remained below 70 degrees Monday, the National Weather Service reported winds of up to 14 mph with 22 mph gusts in the area.
Brush and grass fueled the fire. No buildings or structures have been damaged or at risk.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for people in the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir areas Monday morning, but lifted the warnings at 6 p.m. due to increased containment.
The size of the #fire is 17.6 acres and it is 25% contained. Command of the incident was transferred to PFA at 2:45 p.m. and some resources have been released. Crews continue to search for and extinguish hot spots. #StagHollowFire #Colorado pic.twitter.com/yARXruRj0x— poudrefire (@poudrefire) September 20, 2021
The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said crews used two single engine airtankers to drop fire retardant over the blaze in the morning.
The Poudre Fire Authority, which took over incident command in the afternoon, said evening crews will focus on extinguishing hot spots and monitoring the blaze overnight.
To receive updates on evacuation orders related to the fire, residents can text “LCEVAC” to 888777.