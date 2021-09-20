loveland wildfire

A single engine airtanker dropping fire retardant over a 10-acre wildfire burning in Loveland, Colo. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

A wildfire sparked in Loveland on Monday morning has blackened approximately 17.6 acres as of 5:30 p.m., the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.

The blaze, dubbed the Stag Hollow Fire, is burning the area of Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road, near the base of Milner Mountain and around six miles southwest of Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire. 

Firefighters reached 25% containment by Monday evening, though crews are struggling to contain growth caused by “erratic winds” in the area, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.

Though temperatures remained below 70 degrees Monday, the National Weather Service reported winds of up to 14 mph with 22 mph gusts in the area.

Brush and grass fueled the fire. No buildings or structures have been damaged or at risk.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for people in the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir areas Monday morning, but lifted the warnings at 6 p.m. due to increased containment. 

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said crews used two single engine airtankers to drop fire retardant over the blaze in the morning.

The Poudre Fire Authority, which took over incident command in the afternoon, said evening crews will focus on extinguishing hot spots and monitoring the blaze overnight. 

To receive updates on evacuation orders related to the fire, residents can text “LCEVAC” to 888777.