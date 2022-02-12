021222-news-SnowStorm01.JPG

David Hilburn walks three-year-old hovawart Brett past the Denver City and County Building during an afternoon snowstorm on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Projections for a winter storm that moved quickly through the Denver metro on Friday produced much more than the 2-4 inches forecasted.

Although Denver's official total — which is measured at Denver International Airport — 1.6 inches, other parts of the metro area received more than a six inches of snow. 

Here are the snowfall totals for Feb. 11, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Jamestown: 12.7 inches
  • Crescent Village: 11 inches
  • NE Nederland: 10.5 inches
  • Southwest Boulder: 9.9 inches
  • Roxborough Park: 8 inches
  • Louisville: 6.6 inches
  • Nederland: 6.5 inches
  • East DenveR: 6.2 inches
  • SE Littleton: 6.2 inches
  • Westminster: 6.1 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
  • N Sheridan: 6 inches
  • Cherry Hills Village: 6 inches
  • Broomfield: 5.5 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 5.5 inches
  • Arvada: 5.3 inches
  • Northglenn: 5.1 inches
  • Commerce City: 5 inches
  • Lafayette: 5 inches
  • SE Denver: 4.4 inches
  • Castle Rock: 4 inches
  • Aurora Buckley Air Force Base: 3.9 inches
  • Cherry Creek Reservoir: 3.6 inches
  • Parker: 3.3 inches
  • Air Force Academy: 2.5 inches
  • Monument: 1.8 inches
  • SW Colorado Springs: 1.8 inches