Projections for a winter storm that moved quickly through the Denver metro on Friday produced much more than the 2-4 inches forecasted.
Although Denver's official total — which is measured at Denver International Airport — 1.6 inches, other parts of the metro area received more than a six inches of snow.
Here are the snowfall totals for Feb. 11, according to the National Weather Service:
- Jamestown: 12.7 inches
- Crescent Village: 11 inches
- NE Nederland: 10.5 inches
- Southwest Boulder: 9.9 inches
- Roxborough Park: 8 inches
- Louisville: 6.6 inches
- Nederland: 6.5 inches
- East DenveR: 6.2 inches
- SE Littleton: 6.2 inches
- Westminster: 6.1 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
- N Sheridan: 6 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 6 inches
- Broomfield: 5.5 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 5.5 inches
- Arvada: 5.3 inches
- Northglenn: 5.1 inches
- Commerce City: 5 inches
- Lafayette: 5 inches
- SE Denver: 4.4 inches
- Castle Rock: 4 inches
- Aurora Buckley Air Force Base: 3.9 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir: 3.6 inches
- Parker: 3.3 inches
- Air Force Academy: 2.5 inches
- Monument: 1.8 inches
- SW Colorado Springs: 1.8 inches