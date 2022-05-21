Astros Rockies Baseball

The Centennial State received a late season snowstorm that began on Friday and will continue to drop wet, heavy now on Saturday.

Most of the precipitation in the Denver-metro will conclude mid-morning, however, snow will continue to south and west of Denver into the afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7 a.m. areas across the Front Range received as little as .3 inches while other areas received more than a foot.

Colorado Springs and other cities and towns near the Palmer Divide were hit hard as areas received between 6 and 10 inches as of 7 a.m.

Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the region until this afternoon and could accumulate an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Pueblo. 

Here are the preliminary snow totals from across the state as of 7 a.m.:

  • Air Force Academy: 10 inches
  • Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
  • Black Hawk: 11 inches
  • Black Forest: 16 inches
  • Boulder: 3.8 inches
  • Cascade: 10 inches
  • Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
  • Colorado Springs: 6 inches
  • Crescent Village: 7.0 inches
  • Crook: 8 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 1 inch
  • Elizabeth: 2 inches
  • Estes Park: 5.5 inches
  • Evergreen: 9.9 inches
  • Florissant: 1.9 inches
  • Franktown: 9 inches
  • Genesee: 8.8 inches 
  • Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 4 inches
  • Lafayette: 3 inches
  • Larkspur: 6 inches
  • Leadville: 9.8 inches
  • Longmont: .3 inches
  • Louisville: 4.8 inches
  • Manitou Springs: 9.0
  • Monument: 9.0 inches
  • Nederland: 5.0 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
  • Pueblo: 6.5 inches
  • St. Mary's Glacier: 12.5 inches
  • Steamboat Springs: 5.8 inches
  • Winter Park: 7.3 inches
  • Woodland Park: 16 inches

