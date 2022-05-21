The Centennial State received a late season snowstorm that began on Friday and will continue to drop wet, heavy now on Saturday.
Most of the precipitation in the Denver-metro will conclude mid-morning, however, snow will continue to south and west of Denver into the afternoon hours, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 7 a.m. areas across the Front Range received as little as .3 inches while other areas received more than a foot.
Colorado Springs and other cities and towns near the Palmer Divide were hit hard as areas received between 6 and 10 inches as of 7 a.m.
Snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the region until this afternoon and could accumulate an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Pueblo.
Here are the preliminary snow totals from across the state as of 7 a.m.:
- Air Force Academy: 10 inches
- Aspen Park: 15.5 inches
- Black Hawk: 11 inches
- Black Forest: 16 inches
- Boulder: 3.8 inches
- Cascade: 10 inches
- Castle Rock: 3.5 inches
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Crescent Village: 7.0 inches
- Crook: 8 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1 inch
- Elizabeth: 2 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Evergreen: 9.9 inches
- Florissant: 1.9 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Genesee: 8.8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 6 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4 inches
- Lafayette: 3 inches
- Larkspur: 6 inches
- Leadville: 9.8 inches
- Longmont: .3 inches
- Louisville: 4.8 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9.0
- Monument: 9.0 inches
- Nederland: 5.0 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 2.7 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 12 inches
- Pueblo: 6.5 inches
- St. Mary's Glacier: 12.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 5.8 inches
- Winter Park: 7.3 inches
- Woodland Park: 16 inches