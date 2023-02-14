A winter storm approaching Colorado is expected to bring measurable snowfall to northern Colorado, including some southern metro-Denver suburbs.
The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a winter storm warning for western Douglas County, Jefferson, Gilpin, Clear Creek and northeast Park counties, calling for 5-10 inches of snow for the southern Front Range foothills and Castle Rock regions.
Winter Weather still on track to arrive later today. Most travel impacts will come after the evening rush tonight, but be prepared for slick/hazardous travel by Wednesday AM! Check latest road conditions at https://t.co/uoUwxQXFoP or @ColoradoDOT #cowx pic.twitter.com/1pp2ZDz4sT— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 14, 2023
Snowfall will intensify late-afternoon Tuesday with heavier snowfall falling overnight.
Travel impacts are rated at "medium" with blowing snow and snow-covered roads expected, according to the National Weather Service. There is high confidence travel will be impacted southeast of Denver/Interstate 70 and the Interstate 25 corridor south of Denver, the agency reports.
Denver International Airport has measured 36.9 inches of snow for winter 2022-23. For contrast, Golden Gate Canyon State Park west of Denver, has recorded 87.5 inches of snow.