A winter storm approaching Colorado is expected to bring measurable snowfall to northern Colorado, including some southern metro-Denver suburbs.

The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a winter storm warning for western Douglas County, Jefferson, Gilpin, Clear Creek and northeast Park counties, calling for 5-10 inches of snow for the southern Front Range foothills and Castle Rock regions.

Snowfall will intensify late-afternoon Tuesday with heavier snowfall falling overnight.

Travel impacts are rated at "medium" with blowing snow and snow-covered roads expected, according to the National Weather Service. There is high confidence travel will be impacted southeast of Denver/Interstate 70 and the Interstate 25 corridor south of Denver, the agency reports.

Denver International Airport has measured 36.9 inches of snow for winter 2022-23. For contrast, Golden Gate Canyon State Park west of Denver, has recorded 87.5 inches of snow.