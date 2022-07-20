The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday arrested a local softball coach after executing a search warrant at his home and finding evidence that he asked a girl in Virginia to send him nude photos and videos of herself.
The girl later died in an apparent suicide, deputies said.
Authorities began investigating Paul "Pablo" Severtson, 37, in March after they discovered he was speaking with the underage girl over social media, deputies said.
Severston is a girls softball coach at Cherry Creek High School and also coaches the Colorado Styxx girls softball club. He previously coached at Heritage High School, Littleton High School and Chaparral High School between November 2017 and August 2020.
Severtson had three accounts on the social media chat app Kik. Investigators said they believe that Severtson could have victimized other girls and asked that anyone with information about him or his three Kik accounts call their tip line at 720-874-8477.
On social media, he used the aliases:
- Tyson Richard, username TYSONHELP
- Reggie Collins, username REGGIEBBC11
- Jordan Styme, username JSTYME8080