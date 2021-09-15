A member of the South Metro Fire Rescue Authority has been given a line of duty death after losing a battle with occupational cancer on Wednesday.
Firefighter Paramedic Anthony Palato began his career with the Sheridan Fire Department and later joined Cunningham Fire Protection District in 2000. Eighteen years later, Cunningham unified with South Metro Fire Rescue where he worked until he medically retired on March 1, according to the fire agency.
Plato was "unexpectedly" diagnosed with an occupational cancerous tumor in 2017. However, he went into remission a few year ago, before the cancer returned, officials said.
"As a paramedic for 21 years, there is no doubt that Tony touched many lives and will be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate person with a true servants heart," South Metro Fire Rescue officials wrote on Twitter. "He will be greatly missed."
Flags at all South Metro Fire Rescue facilitates were flown at half-staff and crews will wear a badge honoring Plato until further notice, officials said.
Plato was surrounded by his wife and two daughters and "second family of firefighters" when he passed. Details about his memorial service will be announced by the fire agency.