A team of 25 people grabbed a rope attached to an aluminum colossus weighing over 150,000 pounds. The result was a demonstration of both teamwork and charity, growing stronger with every subsequent pull.

Special Olympics Colorado and Law Enforcement Torch Run teamed up on August 26 for the 11th annual Smile Generation Plane Pull presented by United Airlines at Signature Flight Support at Denver International Airport.

The fundraising event centers entirely around teams of 25 competing to see who can pull a United Airlines aircraft the furthest across the tarmac.

And while a stunning physical feat, the real point of the event is the funds raised for Special Olympics.

Each team raised at least $1,250. All of the donations go directly to "providing year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities," according to a Special Olympics Colorado press release.

"We rely entirely on events like this because we don't receive government funding," Alexandra Vander Pol, senior director of events at Special Olympics Colorado.

"These funds actually help make the competitions, equipment, health screenings and leadership opportunities that we provide for nearly 21,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the state happen."

Liberty Energy — an oilfield services firm based in Denver — brought in the highest donation. The company raised over $8,000 for Special Olympics Colorado. They also managed to pull the Boeing 737 Max 9, too.

"We love working in our community and giving back," Schuyler Paugh, community relations specialist at Liberty Energy, said. "It was important for us to raise money for any incredible cause that lets kids all around Colorado participate in great sporting events."

Regarding the effort to raise the funds, Paugh points to the determination of her team.

"I was completely blown away. They did so good," she said. "Motivating their coworkers, motivating family, motivating friends. Then coming out and pulling a plane on a Saturday. It just brings a smile to my face."

What looked like a monumental feat — pulling that monstrous plane across the tarmac — proved to be possible with a little cooperation and willpower, just like the community outreach and inclusivity that organizations like Special Olympics Colorado and Law Enforcement Torch Run bring to our state.