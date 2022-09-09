Colorado’s Child Protection Ombudsman office saw 15% more cases in the 2021-2022 fiscal year than the previous year, and has seen a 70% increase in the last five years, according to a new report.

More than 67% of questions and concerns received by the office came from family members, and most were related to behavioral health, child custody, domestic violence, sexual abuse and particular child welfare practices, the office said Friday in a news release.

The Child Protection Ombudsman assists children and families involved in Colorado’s child protection systems and makes recommendations to the state legislature. The office investigates concerns it hears about and determines ways to resolve them.

“Our goal is to make citizens feel heard, respected and to leave them more informed about their situation than before they contacted us,” Stephanie Villafuerte, the Child Protection Ombudsman, said in the release.

Since the office opened as an independent agency in 2016, it has seen sharp growth in cases, from 580 to 982.

The cases the Child Protection Ombudsman got involved with, highlighted in the annual report, include concerns about unsafe food quality at a youth services center, a county department improperly moving to terminate a parent’s custody rights and another parent’s concerns that their custody hadn’t been restored despite completing required treatment.

The agency also played a role in the creation of two state task forces by the legislature, according to the release. The Mandatory Reporting Task Force will spend two years analyzing the law that requires people in specific professions to report suspected child abuse. The Timothy Montoya Task Force, named for a 12-year-old who was fatally hit by a car after he ran away from a youth treatment center, will study the issue of children who run away from foster homes and residential child care facilities.