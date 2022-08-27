Colorado State Patrol seeks information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday morning in Weld County, the agency said in a news release.

A 57-year-old man was riding east on County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43 when a car hit him, causing "moderate" injuries. The driver left the scene.

Authorities believe the car was a silver sedan, missing most or all of the passenger side mirror, according to the release. It may have other damage to the passenger side. The particular make or model is unknown.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the State Patrol's dispatch center at (303) 239-4501 and mention case number 3A221496.