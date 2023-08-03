An on-duty state trooper was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle on July 27 in Fruita, the Colorado State Patrol announced Thursday. The agency identified the trooper as Brad Latchaw, who has worked for the State Patrol since June 2005.

Latchaw suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and received treatment at a hospital, according to a news release. The State Patrol did not identify anyone else involved in the crash or their conditions.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of 22 Road and K Road in Fruita, the agency said. The Critical Incident Response Team for the 21st Judicial District, which covers Mesa County, investigated the crash.

The Grand Junction Police Department will release any further information on behalf of the CIRT team, the State Patrol said.