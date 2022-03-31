Denver's street sweeping will resume Friday and officials with the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure are reminding residents about parking restrictions.
Residents should check red-and-white signs on their blocks for parking restrictions or can look them up online. People can also choose to opt-into email and text reminders at pocketgov.com.
Those who park along the streets during regulated periods will receive a $50 ticket.
Denver's annual street sweeping program runs through November. Street sweeping keeps dirt and debris out of the air and water and prevents closing of storm sewers that can create flooding issues, according to the city.
Last year, street sweeping crews swept 133,039 lane miles and collected 52,393 cubic yards of dirt and debris, according to the city.