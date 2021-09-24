Portions of Colorado Boulevard will be closed by the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure beginning Friday night as part of the East 16th Avenue Storm Interceptor project.
Construction crews will work around the clock beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
The southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard will be closed as crews move pipes and other utilities in preparation for upcoming tunneling under the road.
The northbound lanes closet to where the construction is taking place will also be closed as a safety precaution, officials said.
This is the first of several weekends closures necessary to perform preparation work for the tunneling project. Future closures will occur between Oct. 8 and Oct. 11, officials said.
The stormwater management project is in Denver's Montclair basin, the largest in the city without natural waterway convey stormwater and is an area at greatest risk of flooding, officials said.
For additional information regarding the project, click here.