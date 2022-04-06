A 17-year-old boy faces arson charges after police say he set a string of fires in Aurora early Wednesday.
Matthew Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, declined to release the teen's name because of his age.
One fire displaced 10 residents and a number of pets from a building. Other fires were set in dumpsters and fields, according to tweets from Aurora Fire Rescue.
The fires occurred near South Racine Way and South Quentin Way, near Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street and near East Pacific Circle and South Revere Street.
Investigators believe all of the fires were connected.