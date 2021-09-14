More than 8,600 residents will get refunds from StubHub for events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, under a settlement agreement the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.
The ticket exchange and resale company will return more than $3 million to 8,688 Coloradans who bought tickets prior to the COVID-19 pandemic for events that were subsequently cancelled by the virus, the agency said. The company had offered credits to future events before officials in several states began a probe.
"The pandemic impacted all Coloradans, many of whom were looking forward to events and experiences that were canceled as we all worked to keep each other safe and healthy," said Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. "Consumers should not be out of their money when a service they paid for was never provided."
Prior to the pandemic, StubHub offered a "FanProtect Guarantee" that offered customers a full refund of ticket prices and fees if an event was canceled, Weiser's office said in a news release.
Amid a cascade of cancellations driven by coronavirus, the company dropped its refund guarantee and provided customers with a 120% credit toward future purchases while denying cash refunds, the agency said.
Under a settlement reached with Colorado and other states, customers who purchased tickets prior to March 25, 2020 will get a refund, the agency said.
The agency said StubHub also agreed to "clearly and conspicuously disclose" modifications to its refund policies to consumers and honor those policies when events are canceled.
Under the settlement, the ticket-seller also agreed to promptly process refund requests for canceled events, the agency said.
Coloradans who believed they are entitled to a refund but have not been contacted by StubHub can contact the company at 866-788-2482 or the Colorado Department of Law at 800-222-4444.