There is a large police presence is in the area of Red Hawk Drive and Wolfensberger Road in Castle Rock as police work to get a barricaded suspect out of an apartment.
There is heavy police presence in the area of Red Hawk Dr. and Wolfensberger Rd. CRPD is working with a subject barricaded in an apartment at that location who is believed to have fired a weapon. Please avoid the area. Multiple road closures are in place. pic.twitter.com/64oUVsUMvp— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) September 7, 2021
Limited details regarding the situation have been released, however, police said the suspect "is believed to have fired a weapon," officials with the Castle Rock Police Department wrote on Twitter.
Police said a CodeRED alert was sent to nearby nearby residents, urging them to stay inside while the situation unfolds.
Multiple roads were closed due to the barricade situation, but police did not specify which ones.
Attempts to reach the Castle Rock Police Department have been unsuccessful.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.