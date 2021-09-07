Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

There is a large police presence is in the area of Red Hawk Drive and Wolfensberger Road in Castle Rock as police work to get a barricaded suspect out of an apartment.

Limited details regarding the situation have been released, however, police said the suspect "is believed to have fired a weapon," officials with the Castle Rock Police Department wrote on Twitter. 

Police said a CodeRED alert was sent to nearby nearby residents, urging them to stay inside while the situation unfolds. 

Multiple roads were closed due to the barricade situation, but police did not specify which ones. 

Attempts to reach the Castle Rock Police Department have been unsuccessful.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.