Authorities in Florida arrested Matthew Buchanan, 32, on Tuesday in connection with the death of his mother in Castle Rock's Terrain neighborhood.
A fire broke out April 26 at Elizabeth Bjorlow's home on Dove Valley Place. Authorities found the remains of Bjorlow, 59, in the home, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News. Another person was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Castle Rock police said Bjorlow's death was suspicious but they did not say how she died. Police said there are "multiple investigations going on" in connection with the fire and Bjorlow's death, 9News reported.
In July, Bjorlow applied for a restraining order against her son, writing that Buchanan threatened to "take my house, my job and my dignity." She also wrote that Buchanan had threatened her, her husband and her other son, who refused to stay in the home because of the threat, 9News reported.
Bjorlow wrote that Buchanan was "severely bipolar" and that he's better when he's "compliant" with his medications, but that she didn't believe he was taking them. Bjorlow also wrote that Buchanan put his hands around her neck during an argument.
Buchanan is being held in Monroe County, Florida, while awaiting extradition to Colorado, where he will face charges of second-degree murder.