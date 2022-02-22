Cadaver dogs detected possible human remains at a home leveled by an explosion Tuesday in Westminster, according to the Westminster police and fire departments and a 9News report.
Westminster fire Lt. Brian Clark said the call came in at 2:38 a.m. for a possible home explosion in the 7700 block of Knox Court. At least two other homes were damaged by the explosion.
There was a reported gas leak in the area and Xcel crews were called in to cut gas service to the area, Clark said. Xcel told 9News that gas was shut off and about 49 homes are impacted.
According to 9News, the home that was leveled had been badly damaged by a fire on April 8, 2021.
Watch the moment the explosion happened from a neighbor's security camera:
Here are some photos from around the scene in the aftermath:
More on this story as it develops.