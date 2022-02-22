022322-dg-news-WestminsterHouseExplosion03.JPG

Crews can be seen through the broken windows of a truck across the street from a home that exploded on the 7700 block of Knox Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Westminster, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Cadaver dogs detected possible human remains at a home leveled by an explosion Tuesday in Westminster, according to the Westminster police and fire departments and a 9News report.

Westminster fire Lt. Brian Clark said the call came in at 2:38 a.m. for a possible home explosion in the 7700 block of Knox Court. At least two other homes were damaged by the explosion. 

There was a reported gas leak in the area and Xcel crews were called in to cut gas service to the area, Clark said. Xcel told 9News that gas was shut off and about 49 homes are impacted.

According to 9News, the home that was leveled had been badly damaged by a fire on April 8, 2021.

Watch the moment the explosion happened from a neighbor's security camera:

Surveillance footage shows an outside view of a home explosion in the 7700 block of Knox Court in Westminster on Tuesday morning.

Here are some photos from around the scene in the aftermath:

022322-dg-news-WestminsterHouseExplosion01.JPG

A person in a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms uniform looks over the rubble of a home that exploded on the 7700 block of Knox Court in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Westminster, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
022322-dg-news-WestminsterHouseExplosion02.JPG

Crews look over the debris from a home that exploded on the 7700 block of Knox Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Westminster, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
022322-dg-news-WestminsterHouseExplosion04.JPG

Crews place wood over the windows of a home next to another home that exploded on the 7700 block of Knox Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Westminster, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

More on this story as it develops.

Watch: Latest 9NEWS report