Service on the Regional Transportation District's L Line will be suspended until Friday, two days longer than initially planned, the agency announced Monday.

The agency said workers required extra time to finish track work on the line, triggering an extension of the original 10-day suspension.

The agency said the work will repair and replace the section of track at the 20th and Welton Station downtown — one of the oldest sections of track on RTD’s light rail system.

Service along the L Line was expected to resume Friday.

With the L Line closed, the agency encouraged riders to use bus route 43 as an alternative.

The agency requires riders to wear face masks as a measure to prevent transmission of coronavirus.