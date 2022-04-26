Bandimere Speedway and the Colorado State Patrol on Wednesday will host "Take it to the Track," an annual event that gives drivers an opportunity to drive as fast as they want down a quarter-mile strip at the speedway in Morrison.
“Colorado State Troopers donate their time to these weekly Wednesday night events to connect with all ages, but (it's) especially fun to talk with our young motor heads that take a lot of pride in their vehicles,” Sgt. Bonnie Collins said in a news release. "They can bring their friends and even race a trooper — we don't mind looking 'not cool' as long as they get out their need for speed here and not on the public roadways."
Last year, traffic deaths hit a 20-year high and troopers said speeding was a major factor in these crashes. Troopers issued 9,240 speeding tickets in 2021 to drivers who were 16 to 21 years old.
"Take it to the Track" will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 12, except for July 13 and 20.