Kwame Spearman, Tattered Cover CEO and longtime Colorado resident, has filed to join Denver's packed mayoral race.
Spearman's name is listed on the Denver Campaign Finance Dashboard, where mayoral candidate names appear.
Spearman joins a long list of more than two dozen candidates vying for the important city position, including State Rep. Leslie Herod, former state Sen. Mike Johnston and City Councilmember Debbie Ortega.
Spearman grew up in Denver and attended East High School. He then earned his B.A. in political science and history from Columbia University, his J.D. from Yale Law School and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
Spearman has a long history in business, having held roles as consultant for Bain and Co., head of expansion at Knotel, a flexible office company, and, currently, as the CEO and co-owner of Tattered Cover Book Store, Inc.
Spearman, who grew up going to Tattered Cover, stepped in as an investor for the local bookstore when it faced economic crisis in December of 2020.
The news of Spearman's run for mayor comes just weeks after the death of Tattered Cover's longtime owner Joyce Meskis.
Meskis bought the bookstore in 1974 when it was just a 950-square-foot basement shop on East 2nd Avenue in Cherry Creek North and in the 1980s expanded into the former Neusteter's department store nearby. It now has several smaller locations.
Meskis retired in 2017 after a two-year transition to the husband and wife team of Len Vlahos and Kristen Gilligan. More recently, it was sold to Denver natives Spearman and David Back, founding partners of Bended Page, LLC.
The candidate elected as Denver's new mayor will replace Michael B. Hancock, who is serving his third term as Denver's 45th mayor. Hancock is term limited and cannot run for reelection.