Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson said in a Twitter posting Thursday night that he will be censured by his fellow board members on Friday.

I have official confirmation, I will be censured tomorrow by the School Board.Before the vote at 12:15 I will stand with members of the @NAACP, Denver Ministerial Alliance and more to address the censure vote.This will news avail will be held at Denver Public Schools. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) September 17, 2021

The statement comes one day after a 96-page report was released following the conclusion of an independent investigation into multiple anonymous sexual assault claims against Anderson.

Anderson declined to make any additional comments to The Denver Gazette on Thursday, but said he will be holding a press conference on Friday at 12:15 p.m.

Anderson said he will be joined by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Denver Ministerial Alliance.

The most serious accusations against Anderson were declared to be unsubstantiated in Wednesday's report. However, Investigations Law Group -- who led the independent investigation -- found he engaged in "flirtatious" behavior with a 16-year-old Denver Public Schools student while he was a member of the school board. The report also found that in a 2018 incident when Anderson was running for his board seat, he began communicating with a 17-year-old Douglas County high school girl, inviting her to go stargazing with him or have a sleepover, she told investigators. The girl said the overtures made her “feel extremely uncomfortable and scared to go places in the case I would see him.”

The report also indicated Anderson made sexual comments or advances and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact with members and associates of the Never Again Colorado Board of Directors in 2018. There was no connection to DPS, but the allegation was "admitted/substantiated that most behaviors occurred as alleged," according to the report.

In a statement Wednesday, Anderson stressed his innocence.

"I believe the most important message that can be conveyed at this time is that the finding of unsubstantiated claims against me is in no way a victory over survivors, but rather an opportunity to reconsider how we view and create not only restorative but also transformative justice, for survivors, falsely accused and correctly convicted," the statement read.