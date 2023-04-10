Taylor Swift is scheduled to bring her "The Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 14 and 15. MUNA and Gracie Adams are part of the show's lineup.
Swift's concert is one of several events planned this summer for the stadium, the Gazette's media partner 9News reported.
- May 6: Supercross
- May 13: Monster Jam
- May 27-23 BBQ Fest Denver
- June 17 ILLENIUM
- June 24 George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
- August 19 Ed Sheeran's +–=÷x Tour
- November 4 Air Force vs. Army
The Denver Broncos home schedule has not been released, but their planned opponents were announced by the team.