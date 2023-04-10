Taylor Swift Eras Tour Opener – Glendale, Ariz.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

Taylor Swift is scheduled to bring her "The Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 14 and 15. MUNA and Gracie Adams are part of the show's lineup.

Swift's concert is one of several events planned this summer for the stadium, the Gazette's media partner 9News reported.

  • May 6: Supercross
  • May 13: Monster Jam
  • May 27-23 BBQ Fest Denver
  • June 17 ILLENIUM
  • June 24 George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town
  • August 19 Ed Sheeran's +–=÷x Tour
  • November 4 Air Force vs. Army

The Denver Broncos home schedule has not been released, but their planned opponents were announced by the team

monster jam.jpg

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.