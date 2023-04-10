Taylor Swift is scheduled to bring her "The Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 14 and 15. MUNA and Gracie Adams are part of the show's lineup.

Swift's concert is one of several events planned this summer for the stadium, the Gazette's media partner 9News reported.

May 6: Supercross

May 13: Monster Jam

May 27-23 BBQ Fest Denver

June 17 ILLENIUM

June 24 George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town

August 19 Ed Sheeran's +–=÷x Tour

November 4 Air Force vs. Army

The Denver Broncos home schedule has not been released, but their planned opponents were announced by the team.