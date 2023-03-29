The Denver District Attorney’s Office charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder of a police officer based on an accusation he fired at an officer who responded to a shooting earlier this month.

The suspect also faces charges of having a banned high-capacity magazine and possessing a dangerous weapon, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Prosecutors have charged the boy as a juvenile, so his identification was not provided. They could not file charges directly in district court because of the boy’s age, but they have made a request to prosecute him as an adult, according to the release.

The police department received a detection of 36 rounds fired from their ShotSpotter technology around 9 p.m. March 21 in the 3000 block of North Gilpin Street and North William Street Alley in north Denver, according to the arrest affidavit. Uniformed officers approached three males, and the boy allegedly fired at one of them.

The officer was not injured.

According to the affidavit, two of the men obeyed an officer’s command when asked to stop walking away from them. But it appears they may have first thrown away two guns later found in foliage around the scene.

One officer suspected the third boy had a gun, based on seeing something heavy-looking in his sweatshirt pocket, and subdued him. But the boy was able to reach into his pocket and fire a shot, according to the affidavit. The boy had a Glock 19X and an Glock 30S, according to investigators.