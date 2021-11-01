Aurora police investigated a fatal crash on South Chambers Road Sunday after a teenage boy was killed, police said.
Officers responded to a pedestrian crash near South Chambers Road and East Hampden Circle around 6:15 p.m. after a Subaru Forester hit a 15-year-old boy, police said.
The driver of the Subaru drove north on South Chambers Road just south of East Hampden Circle when the boy stepped out in the "pathway of the vehicle" and was hit. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital where he died. The driver remained on scene after the crash, police said.
Police do not believe high speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, police said.
The boy's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once next-of-kin are notified.
Police asked anyone who may have witnessed this crash or had dash-camera footage of the incident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.