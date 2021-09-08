A 19-year-old man who was shot by a Loveland Police Department officer while having a mental health crisis has died, the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Alex Domina was injured in the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 16. He was taken to a hospital and died late Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, led by the Fort Collins Police Department, someone in a home on Tennessee Street called 911 just before 7 p.m. and asked for assistance for a male family member who was experiencing a mental health crisis and “actively damaging the home.”

Body camera footage and the 911 call were released on Aug. 25. The video shows Domina breaking patio furniture before moving toward the officer, later identified as Eddie Luzon, with a knife in his hand.

Luzon can be heard warning Domina not to come near him and to put down the knife, but he did not comply with the orders.

The video shows Domina appearing to move faster when Luzon shot him three times in the stomach from several feet away.

Officers provided aid until more help arrived and Domina was taken to a hospital.

Luzon, who has been with the department since 2019, is on paid administrative leave pending the findings of the investigation.

The CIRT presented its finding to the district attorney on Aug. 30 and the case is under review. A decision on any chargers is expected later this month.