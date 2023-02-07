Maggie Barton had a secret she was hiding from her employer that she knew could be career suicide — she was in love with another woman.

On Jan. 25, she got caught.

The Archdiocese of Denver advised her that an investigator had received proof that she is in a same-sex relationship. Someone had sent the archdiocese a photo of Barton and her partner together.

Her six years as a technical studies teacher and basketball coach was over when she refused to denounce that relationship.

The next day, she was fired from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School over the phone.

“I was fearful this might happen,” said Barton, 32, who said this was the only job she’d ever had.

In a statement obtained by The Denver Gazette, the Denver Catholic Archdiocese said Barton wasn't terminated because she is gay: “That a Catholic school employee experiences same sex attraction in itself is not a cause for termination. However, all Catholic school employees in the Archdiocese of Denver are expected to abide by the terms of the agreement they signed and commitments they make.”

“I hear what they’re saying but I don’t understand it," said Barton, a lifetime Catholic. "They’re saying it’s okay to be gay, you just can’t act on it,”

The archdiocese dug in its heels, explaining its stance against same-sex unions.

“We believe that sexual expression contributes to human flourishing as it is integrated with a view toward its natural ends; faithful, covenantal love between a man and a woman, and a self-gift ordered toward procreation and joyful unity between spouses," the church said. "Someone persisting in a lifestyle contrary to these views will find it difficult to teach them to our students.”

Barton disagreed, insisting it was not difficult to separate her lesbian lifestyle from classroom studies and student interaction.

“I’ve practiced religious tolerance my entire life. Tolerance is a very important value for kids,” she told The Denver Gazette. “People disagree with you and people are allowed to form their own opinions.”

Barton acknowledged trying to hide her same-sex relationship from her school. When other people celebrated engagements or weddings, she knew that wasn't an option for her. Her social media had zero evidence of her love life. She knows of one Instagram photo her partner displayed, and she wonders if that was the smoking gun that led to her dismissal.

She is likely without a teaching job until next school year, but she understands that no Colorado Catholic school will hire her as long as she, to borrow a phrase from the Archdiocese of Denver, "acts on her attraction."

The archdiocese was within its right to fire Barton, according to Ryan Tucker, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom.

“Religious schools should be free to operate according to their beliefs. They must be able to decide who shares and acts out their faith within their organization,” he wrote in an email.

ADF is a faith-based non-profit which defends free speech, the sanctity of life and parental rights and what it calls “God’s design for marriage and family.” Focus on the Family founder James Dobson is a founding member. The group is litigating some of America's biggest cases on the clash between religious and LGBTQ+ rights before the U.S. Supreme Court. The group represents Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop in a case that could more broadly define the borders between discrimination and religious expression.

Iris Halpern, an attorney for Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC., agrees with Tucker in that that, legally, the archdiocese’s decision will likely stand. But Halpern pointed out that there are strong points of view from both sides.

“The Supreme Court and certain state and federal laws have awarded religious institutions in schools more flexibility to control who’s participating in their work force,” Halpern said. “Maggie was an at-will employee. She was not guaranteed employment.”

A similar instance happened to a volleyball coach at Valor Christian High School, which declares that it teaches “a life rooted in Christ.” Inoke Tonga was asked to part ways with the school in August 2021. School officials said that Tonga violated school policy, but he said he was pushed out of the position for being gay. Some Valor students walked out of school following his dismissal.

The K-8th grade students at All Souls School are not likely to organize a formal protest, as they are younger, but Barton said she has had plenty of support from other teachers and parents. One group of moms and dads started a GoFundMe to help her get through what could be months of unemployment. The archdiocese is not paying her through the rest of the year.

The experience has resulted in “a crisis of faith” for Barton, who attended Catholic school from the time she was five years old through college.

It’s something Michael Nicosia understands. He is a gay priest of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion, a national group of Catholic communities separated from Rome and which has four chapters in Colorado.

“It pains me because of the harm that it does particularly to young queer people immersed in that environment,” he said. “Every school is made up of a diverse population. There’s got to be gay kids in Catholic school. I was one of them.”

On the day Barton was put on notice, Pope Francis interviewed with the Associated Press regarding the issue of same-sex relationships. He said that the Roman Catholic church had grown “obsessed” with preaching against marriage for same-sex couples, abortion and contraception.

Pope Francis said the church has the right to express its opinions but not to “interfere spiritually” in the lives of LGBTQ+ people. He said bishops, in particular, need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone. The interview was an expansion on comments he made in July about the church's judgment of others.

Broadly speaking, the Denve Archdiocese's decision hews to the guidance of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, which spelled out its position on same-sex attraction in 2006 in a document that emphasizes the dignity of gay individuals but which also describes "homosexual acts" as "disordered."

"They are sexual acts that cannot be open to life. Nor do they reflect the complementarity of man and woman that is an integral part of God’s design for human sexuality," the bishops wrote.

"I think this is a lot bigger than me," Barton said. "The Pope is calling on bishops to make a change and to see that not happening is confusing."