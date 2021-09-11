Denver is expected to set a record-high for the third consecutive day on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Saturday's high is forecast at 96 degrees, which is three higher than the record set in 2018. Record-highs have been set the past two days as a 27-year-old record was broke on Thursday and three-year mark on Friday.
🌡Record breaking heat likely to continue for the plains today. Denver's record today is 93F, forecast is 96F. ⚡Thunderstorms also possible this afternoon across the northeast. Main threats will be strong winds and lightning.Cool front brings some relief tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2ueYUJb6HN— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 11, 2021
But Denver isn't the only area experiencing higher than normal temperatures in recent days. Records were set in Boulder and Fort Collins which neared triple digits, while Akron reached 100 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.
The state's recent heat wave is due to a ridge of high pressure hovering over the Centennial State. Traditionally this ridge is seen throughout the summer months, but due to the monsoonal moisture, it wasn't as prevalent this year, said David Barjenbrush of the weather service earlier this week.
While temperatures are expected to break records across the state on Saturday, a brief cooldown is expected on Sunday as the current forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80's.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the low-60's and there is a 30% chance of rain between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the weather service.