Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow bloomed outside Colorado's Capitol on Saturday as hundreds of people — with and without ties with the Eastern European country — gathered to stand in unity with the "breadbasket of Europe."
Swarms of people held and waved the nation's flag on the steps of the Capitol and along Lincoln Street. Others held signs reading, "Stop Putin Now," "Stand With Ukraine" and "Shelter Our Skys."
Swarms of people have gathered at the #Colorado Capitol to stand in solidarity with #Ukraine and are calling for peace. pic.twitter.com/Sh2T6mt00i— David Mullen (@mullen_david) February 26, 2022
Denver resident Anastasia Grigorisina was one of those who came to show her support. She said Russia's invasion of her homeland was devastating and caused her and her family to shed many tears and lose countless hours of sleep in the past several days.
"They're all scared and (my family) has had to move away from their homes just to try and get shelter," Grigorisina said while several cars passing by the rally honked to show their support. "It's just unbelievable and scary. It's why we came here and ask everyone to help us."
Among the crowd is Anastasia Grigorisina with her three children. She came to the United States in 2013 from #Ukraine. Over the past few days, she said some family, friends have fled in fear of war. pic.twitter.com/7SqQkMUfMU— David Mullen (@mullen_david) February 26, 2022
Grigorisina was accompanied by her three children, Keanu, 2, Kyle, 4, and Evelyn, 6, who was holding a "Toddlers Against War" sign. The family emigrated to the United States in 2013.
While standing on the steps of the Capitol, Timothy Johnson of Centennial reminisced about his time in Kyiv in October. Johnson and his family hosted an Ukrainian orphan in their home for four months and took her back as her adoption process was nearing an end.
"They're trying to get to safety and are hunkered down in bomb shelters," Johnson said. "Our hearts are really, really, heavy right now."
Russian troops began an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and have caused over 150,000 people to flee and seek refuge, according to The Associated Press.
Biden on Thursday announced the U.S. would impose sanctions on Russia. The following day, the European Union, UK and Canada also introduced sanctions against the country.
Gov. Jared Polis also announced state actions on Thursday in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The governor criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Congress to suspend the federal gas tax.
“Colorado will not stand for this attack on freedom and democracy,” Polis said in a statement on Thursday. “Our country must make Putin pay and continue to use our economic power to push back on Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine.”
While sanctions have been imposed on Russia in recent days, some at Saturday's rally like Michelangelo Paris said the nations around the world need to be doing more. He suggested deploying military troops to Ukraine.
"If Ukraine falls then Russia gets stronger," Paris said. "Nobody wants this to escalate but we need to do something more."
Olena Moroz of Lakewood moved to Denver from Ukraine in 2016. She said she just wants to see the violence stop. While members at the rally sang the "State Anthem of Ukraine" she burst into tears and video called her aunt in Ukraine to give them some hope.
"It was really special to hear," Moroz said. "I'm glad that we feel like we have support from across the world."
Katherine Fitch, a student at the University of Wyoming, drove to Denver on Saturday morning with a group of friends to show their support for Ukraine. Fitch and her group all spent time in Ukraine when they volunteered in the Peace Corps.
Fitch said although the situation in Ukraine looks dire, she said the Ukrainian people are fierce, proud and won't stand down.
"They're patriots," Fitch said. "They love their country and they are the strongest people. You don't mess with Ukraine and you always hear 'don't mess with Texas' but it really should be Ukraine."