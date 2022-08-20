Police lights
Denver police are searching for information about a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday in the 1400 block of Uinta Street. They have located three victims with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, police did not have any information about potential people of interest. They have asked anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

