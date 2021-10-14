Two Amur tigers at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, the zoo announced on Thursday.
The 11-year-old felines, Yuri and Nikita, were tested through fecal and nasal swab samples after animal care staff noticed the two coughing, sneezing, acting lethargic and experiencing nasal discharge, officials said.
The samples tested presumptive positive at the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins and was later confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories in recent days.
They are the first animals to test positive at the zoo since the start of the pandemic, officials said.
"We've known for a long time what species at the zoo are susceptible to the virus, and we've taken every necessary precaution to protect all of our animals," said Brian Aucone, senior vice president for life sciences at the zoo. "We're fortunate to have an incredible staff with the expertise and experience to recognize their symptoms, and provide excellent care and treatment."
Aucone added they are unsure how the animals contracted the virus and since the beginning of the pandemic, the zoo has implemented numerous health and safety protocols for guests, staff and animals.
Zoo staff installed a protective barrier around the tiger's habitat to create safe distancing between guests and the animals. Additionally, animal care staff are required to use personal protective equipment when interacting with the animals, officials said.
Yuri and Nikita are currently under closed observation by animal care staff and veterinarians. They are currently experiencing mild symptoms and will be treated for them as needed, officials said.
Despite contracting the virus, both tigers are still allowed to roam around their habitat as there is no risk to the public due to the distance between guests and the animals. However, daily tiger demonstrations have been suspended until they fully recover, officials said.
The zoo will continue to provide updates on the status of the tigers, officials said.