Golfers will be able to tee up at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder this summer.
The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will make a pitstop in Boulder between June 29 and July 2, the school announced Tuesday.
Golfers will be able to hit golfballs inside the 98-year-old football stadium. On-field targets will be placed 60 to 140 yards from the tee box.
"We're extremely excited to be able to host this unique event in Folsom Field," CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a news release. "Folsom has hosted games, concerts, graduations and even beach volleyball in its history, but this will definitely be a new experience, one I think our fans of all ages can enjoy."
The tour has traveled to professional and collegiate sports venues across the country. Last year, the tour stopped at 12 stadiums, according to Topgolf.
Tickets go on sale Monday and tee times are available in one-hour increments. Prices are $80 for nonstudents and $40 for students.
Experience tickets are also available for $175 and include a locker room tour, sideline picture opportunity, access to drinking tickets, a limited edition hat, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a game play voucher.
For more information about the event, click here.