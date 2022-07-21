So far this year, 75 motorcyclists have died on Colorado highways, up 6% from 2021’s year-to-date total of 71.
According to the state Department of Transportation, 137 motorcyclists died in Colorado last year, with the majority of deaths occurring in El Paso and Jefferson counties.
“Motorcycle fatalities were 19% of the 692 total traffic fatalities last year,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Each one of these motorcycle crashes could’ve been prevented and that’s why it’s important that drivers take an extra moment to check their blind spots and always use caution around motorcycles.”
The agency is launching a new campaign to raise awareness and remind drivers to look twice for motorcyclists before pulling out of parking lots or changing lanes on the highway.
"With the growing number of distractions in our lives, we need everyone to be more aware of motorcycles on our roads,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the state Office of Transportation Safety. “This campaign serves as a great reminder for drivers to watch for motorcycles before they turn onto busy roads.”
Safety signs have been placed on the exit arms at seven Denver parking lots with “LOOK TWICE FOR MOTORCYCLES” written with a cutout of a motorcycle rider. The signs provide an “on the spot” reminder to look for motorcycles before turning onto busy roads.
With peak riding season and the summer well underway, the Colorado Department of Transportation encourages riders to always gear up, wear a helmet, obey the speed limit and watch out for each other on the road.
To prevent motorcycle crashes, CDOT asks drivers to:
- Allow extra space when following a motorcycle.
- Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.
- Use extra caution when turning left at an intersection — motorcycles can be hard to see from a distance.
- Check twice for motorcycles before turning, changing lanes or merging with traffic.
- Never drive distracted or impaired.