Emergency personnel are trying to rescue a person who is trapped in a trench that collapsed in Brighton.

One person died Saturday afternoon as crews excavated a small sewer line in Brighton, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, was uncovered at 5:15 p.m. and went from a rescue operation to a recovery mission.

The victim will be identified at a later date. 

Authorities were sent to the area of Eagle Boulevard and Peregrine Drive Saturday afternoon after learning about the collapse.

Officials requested the assistance from the North Area Technical Rescue Team that is compiled of crews from six different fire departments, Brighton fire official said in an afternoon press conference.

Officials said crews were excavating a small sewer line when the trench collapsed. 

The Brighton Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident. 

