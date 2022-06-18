Officials are investigating an overnight crash at Gross Reservoir that will shut down recreation until further notice.
The crash happened at the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site just before 1 a.m. A construction vehicle carrying several tons of rocks veered off the road and into the reservoir, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The truck went into the reservoir and submerged.
Search crews had not successfully found the driver as of Saturday afternoon. Efforts were going to continue throughout Saturday, officials said.
Denver Water, Kiewit Barnard Construction, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol are investigating the incident.