Two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 76 Saturday morning.
Portions of I-76 between Eagle Boulevard and Bromley Lane are closed as a result of the crash, said Brighton police Sgt. Monce Portillo.
Police said officers responded to a crash around 7:30 a.m. and located two men and two women inside the vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead on scene and one man died while being transported to the hospital, Portillo said.
The two other parities were transported to a local hospital. Portillo said the man was airlifted to Denver due to the severity of his injuries.
Police believe the vehicle went off the side of the road and rolled over several times, Portillo said.
Investigators are currently on the interstate, gathering information and attempting to reconstruct the crash. There is no timeline on when it may reopen, Portillo said.