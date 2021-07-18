Two people suffered minor injuries after crash landing a plane in a Longmont field Sunday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies said the crash happened about 8:40 a.m. just west of the runway at the Vance-Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

The pilot, a 69-year-old man, made the emergency crash landing almost immediately after taking off from the airport. A 62-year-old woman was also onboard.

Both of the occupants were able to get out of the plane by themselves and were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

The cause of the crash landing is unknown. The situation is not considered suspicious, deputies said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Agencies that assisted with the emergency response include the sheriff’s office, Longmont Police Department, Longmont Fire Department, Hygiene Fire Protection District and American Medical Response.