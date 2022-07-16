A woman and girl were killed on Friday night after heavy rain caused flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the woman and girl were inside a camping trailer in the middle to upper Buckhorn area that was swept away during the flooding.
Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies around 7:30 p.m. They had not been identified as of Saturday evening.
Flood Advisory Eastern Cameron Peak Burn Scar til 11:30PM: A surge of water will move down Buckhorn Creek pas Masonville to the confluence with the Big Thompson River this evening. Minor flooding is expected, along with possible damage to roads adjacent to the creek. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pehoJ0f6TB— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 16, 2022
There were no other reports of injuries or missing persons as of Saturday evening, Lori Hodges, the director of emergency management for the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management said in an evening press conference.
However, a cabin in the 700 block of Granite Road was destroyed, but the residences have all been accounted for and are unharmed, Hodges said.
The Larimer County Damage Assessment Team began assessing the damage on Saturday and determined in addition to the one home that was destroyed that an outbuilding was moderately damaged and five other homes suffered minor damages, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials did not have an estimate on how much it would cost to repair the damage.
Flash flooding began in the Glen Haven and Crystal Mountain areas just west of Fort Collins just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff's deputies along with officials from several other agencies responded to the area and observed significant flooding that included washed out private bridges and culverts, according to the department.
Currently there are no reports of missing persons associated to the floods.
Hodges said County Road 44H endured the majority of the damage caused by the flood as several miles of the roadway was damaged. The road is currently open to emergency vehicles only, according to the office of emergency management.
Buckhorn Road was also washed out along with several bridges and culverts from the flooding in the Crystal Mountain and Buckhorn area.
All National Forest lands between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and U.S. Highway 34 was closed to the public on Saturday by the U.S. Forest Service.
While certain areas were impacted more than others, Hodges said the Retreat area was a success story as 90% of the of the structures in the area were saved because of flood barrier bags.
"This is a success story because we spent a lot of time and effort after the fire to protect this area and we did have multiple private home owners who participated with us and put up flood barrier bags," she said. "These bags protected the structures."
Hodges said the barrier bags were made available to residents who live in the burn scar area through grant programs at no cost. Generally it costs $50,000 to put the barriers around an entire structure, she said.
"This event did show the benefit of having those mitigation efforts next to those properties," Hodges said.
Damage assessment and debris removal will continue on Sunday.