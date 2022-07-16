Cameron Peak burn scar flooding; 7-16-22

A woman and girl were killed on Friday night after heavy rain caused flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area.

 Courtesy of 9News

A woman and girl were killed on Friday night after heavy rain caused flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the woman and girl were inside a camping trailer in the middle to upper Buckhorn area that was swept away during the flooding.

Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies around 7:30 p.m. They had not been identified as of Saturday morning. 

The sheriff's office said a home in the 700 block of Granite Road was also destroyed during the flooding incident, however, all residences were accounted for and unharmed. 

Flash flooding began in the Glenn Haven and Crystal Mountain areas just west of Fort Collins just before 5 p.m. Friday. 

Sheriff's deputies along with officials from several other agencies responded to the area and observed significant flooding that included washed out private bridges and culverts, according to the department. 

Currently there are no reports of missing persons associated to the floods.

The Larimer County Damage Assessment Team will begin surveying the damage on Saturday. Debris removal will also begin on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.