A woman and girl were killed on Friday night after heavy rain caused flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area.
Flood Advisory Eastern Cameron Peak Burn Scar til 11:30PM: A surge of water will move down Buckhorn Creek pas Masonville to the confluence with the Big Thompson River this evening. Minor flooding is expected, along with possible damage to roads adjacent to the creek. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pehoJ0f6TB— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 16, 2022
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the woman and girl were inside a camping trailer in the middle to upper Buckhorn area that was swept away during the flooding.
Search and rescue crews recovered the bodies around 7:30 p.m. They had not been identified as of Saturday morning.
The sheriff's office said a home in the 700 block of Granite Road was also destroyed during the flooding incident, however, all residences were accounted for and unharmed.
Flash flooding began in the Glenn Haven and Crystal Mountain areas just west of Fort Collins just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff's deputies along with officials from several other agencies responded to the area and observed significant flooding that included washed out private bridges and culverts, according to the department.
Currently there are no reports of missing persons associated to the floods.
The Larimer County Damage Assessment Team will begin surveying the damage on Saturday. Debris removal will also begin on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.